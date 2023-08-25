Self-proclaimed 'Einsteins of the burger industry' set to open takeaway store in Aylesbury

Aylesbury will become the third outlet operated by the franchise

A takeaway business that refers to its staff as the “Einsteins of the burger industry” is opening a store in Aylesbury.

Burger Daddy has began putting up signage and readying its takeaway store in 75 Buckingham Street.

Currently the burger-making franchise has two outlets one at its home base in High Wycombe and one in Watford.

A Burger Daddy store is trading in High Wycombe

The company also advertises deliveries to the Uxbridge area.

Burger Daddy states it takes a “unique approach to burger making”, and this allows it to make each one of its cooked food items a “masterpiece”.

Among the selling points listed on its website are crazy toppings and high quality ingredients, whilst the company states it never uses frozen goods.

On its menu are a series of quirkily named beef burgers: including the Cardi Beef, the Flippin’ Good, and the Dirty af.

The company calls its staff the Einsteins of the burger industry (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Burger Daddy also sells grilled chicken burgers and has a vegetarian section. A series of flavoured wings can be ordered from the stores currently open.

A different selection of loaded fries can also be ordered from the Bucks-based business. Burger Daddy also offers more side options such as tater tots, curly fries, and homemade onion rings among others.

Whilst hotdogs, cheesesteaks, jerk chicken, among other non-burger options. Five different milkshakes are available to order on the company’s menu.

Currently, the High Wycombe store has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews.