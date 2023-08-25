News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Self-proclaimed 'Einsteins of the burger industry' set to open takeaway store in Aylesbury

Aylesbury will become the third outlet operated by the franchise
By James Lowson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:33 BST

A takeaway business that refers to its staff as the “Einsteins of the burger industry” is opening a store in Aylesbury.

Burger Daddy has began putting up signage and readying its takeaway store in 75 Buckingham Street.

Currently the burger-making franchise has two outlets one at its home base in High Wycombe and one in Watford.

A Burger Daddy store is trading in High WycombeA Burger Daddy store is trading in High Wycombe
A Burger Daddy store is trading in High Wycombe

The company also advertises deliveries to the Uxbridge area.

Burger Daddy states it takes a “unique approach to burger making”, and this allows it to make each one of its cooked food items a “masterpiece”.

Among the selling points listed on its website are crazy toppings and high quality ingredients, whilst the company states it never uses frozen goods.

On its menu are a series of quirkily named beef burgers: including the Cardi Beef, the Flippin’ Good, and the Dirty af.

The company calls its staff the Einsteins of the burger industry (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)The company calls its staff the Einsteins of the burger industry (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
The company calls its staff the Einsteins of the burger industry (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Read More
Feathered friends pay a flying visit to Buckingham care home

Burger Daddy also sells grilled chicken burgers and has a vegetarian section. A series of flavoured wings can be ordered from the stores currently open.

A different selection of loaded fries can also be ordered from the Bucks-based business. Burger Daddy also offers more side options such as tater tots, curly fries, and homemade onion rings among others.

Whilst hotdogs, cheesesteaks, jerk chicken, among other non-burger options. Five different milkshakes are available to order on the company’s menu.

Currently, the High Wycombe store has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews.

Burger Daddy representatives did not respond to multiple requests to comment on this story.

Related topics:GoogleHigh WycombeWatford