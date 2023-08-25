Self-proclaimed 'Einsteins of the burger industry' set to open takeaway store in Aylesbury
A takeaway business that refers to its staff as the “Einsteins of the burger industry” is opening a store in Aylesbury.
Burger Daddy has began putting up signage and readying its takeaway store in 75 Buckingham Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Currently the burger-making franchise has two outlets one at its home base in High Wycombe and one in Watford.
The company also advertises deliveries to the Uxbridge area.
Burger Daddy states it takes a “unique approach to burger making”, and this allows it to make each one of its cooked food items a “masterpiece”.
Among the selling points listed on its website are crazy toppings and high quality ingredients, whilst the company states it never uses frozen goods.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On its menu are a series of quirkily named beef burgers: including the Cardi Beef, the Flippin’ Good, and the Dirty af.
Burger Daddy also sells grilled chicken burgers and has a vegetarian section. A series of flavoured wings can be ordered from the stores currently open.
A different selection of loaded fries can also be ordered from the Bucks-based business. Burger Daddy also offers more side options such as tater tots, curly fries, and homemade onion rings among others.
Whilst hotdogs, cheesesteaks, jerk chicken, among other non-burger options. Five different milkshakes are available to order on the company’s menu.
Currently, the High Wycombe store has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews.
Burger Daddy representatives did not respond to multiple requests to comment on this story.