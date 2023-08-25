News you can trust since 1832
Feathered friends pay a flying visit to Buckingham care home

A local care home pulled out all the stops for an im-peck-able surprise.
By Sam BrownContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST

Residents at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street had a hoot when they welcomed some very special feathered friends into the home.

The residents admired the Birds of Prey including, Bufous a large Eagle Owl, Furbie a little Owl, Polly a Harris Hawk, Jack a Peregrine Falcon, and Heidi a Saker Falcon.

The friendly and relaxed creatures were brought into the home by Karen who works at Maids Moreton Hall and is an experienced professional falconer. She shared her passion for Birds of Prey and information about the conservation of the impressive creatures.

Residents at Maids Moreton Hall enjoy the birdsResidents at Maids Moreton Hall enjoy the birds
Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We loved welcoming our feathered friends into the home – we were all in awe of them. Everyone had a fantastic day that got all the residents smiling.

“Here at Maids Moreton Hall, we are always hosting new and exciting activities for residents. Animal therapy has proven to be incredibly beneficial for older people, as it can prompt social interaction, increase physical activity and be calming; this event is perfect for doing just that.

“I’d like to thank Karen for making the day so memorable.”

