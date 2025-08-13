Search launches for next generation of probation officers

Kasi O’Connor, Senior Probation Officer

The Probation Service has launched its summer recruitment campaign to find diverse candidates ready to train as the next generation of probation officers across High Wycombe.

The Trainee Probation Officer Programme (PQiP) offers a unique opportunity to build a meaningful career—protecting the public while supporting rehabilitation and positive change. Trainees are paid a full salary and complete a fully funded Level 6 qualification while training on the job.

One person who made that leap is Kasi O’Connor, 28, a Senior Probation Officer based in High Wycombe. Kasi joined the service through PQiP seven years ago after completing a Psychology degree at the University of Liverpool, and has since progressed to lead a team of officers overseeing up to 350 cases.

She says:

“I didn’t even know the probation service existed when I first applied—I saw an advert online and thought it sounded fascinating. It really appealed to me that I could work with people who’ve been labelled as ‘undesirable’ and help change that perception. I wanted to understand them, support them, and help them move forward.”

People from all backgrounds and walks of life from careers in education, retail, the armed forces, or customer service roles are particularly encouraged to apply, as the service looks to build a workforce that reflects Buckinghamshire’s diverse communities.

Kasi adds:

“You don’t need a perfect background. If you’re emotionally strong, reflective and open-minded, you’ll be a great fit. It’s not always easy—but when someone says, ‘I couldn’t have done it without you,’ it makes all the challenges worth it.”

PQiP combines academic learning with hands-on experience through working as a probation services officer during the programme, allowing trainees to earn while they learn and develop the practical skills needed to succeed. Upon qualification, officers can apply for a role to work with offenders to address the root causes of criminal behaviour, from substance misuse to employment challenges, while ensuring court orders are fulfilled.

“The training was well structured and introduced me to every part of the service,” Kasi says. “You get to understand the journey from sentencing to rehabilitation—and you're never left on your own. There’s so much support."

Kasi recognises that being probation officer is challenging at times but also rewarding. She says:

“There’s flexibility, and you’re supported by a great team. You learn to set boundaries, you get better at managing people—and yourself.

“You will have difficult days. But you will also have unmatched support and incredible moments of success that make it all worthwhile.

“You don’t have to follow one path. There are so many routes in the probation service—from safeguarding to resettlement to offender personality disorder. You can grow, develop, and carve out the career that suits you.”

Key benefits of the PQiP programme include:

Starting salary of £26475 while training (an additional allowance of £4,249 is applied in London)

Fully funded Professional Qualification in Probation (Level 6 equivalent)

Structured mentoring and development

Excellent civil service pension and benefits package

Applications close on August 18th. Candidates can apply via: prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk