Salon Privé becomes the first Certified B Corporation™ automotive event in the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Salon Privé, the UK’s most prestigious automotive event, has announced that it has become a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a rigorous 18-month process, Salon Privé, which celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year, joins a global community of for-profit leaders pledging to use business as a force for good, alongside the likes of other esteemed British brands, including The Cotswold Company, Farrow & Ball and Gü Indulgent Foods.

Just one of 3,300 UK businesses to be B Corp™ Certified, Windsor-based Salon Privé achieved an overall score of 91.2 in the process, which verified the company's social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by B Lab™, a non-profit organisation, which issues the certification, B Corps are evaluated across five impact areas: community, customers, environment, governance, and workers - and must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.

Plans are underway for the tenth year of Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance at Blenheim Palace

The news comes as Salon Privé’s plans are underway for its tenth year hosting the exquisite Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance at Blenheim Palace in August 2025.

Andrew Bagley, CEO and Co-Founder of Salon Privé, said: “This is a huge milestone for Salon Privé, not just to become B Corp™ Certified, but to do so as the world’s first event in the luxury, automotive space. We’re honoured to join a global community of businesses that are committed to making a positive impact on both people and the planet.

“The automotive sector tends to be viewed negatively when it comes to environmental impact, but we have worked incredibly hard to implement a range of practices that align with B Corp’s values, and we aim to continue building on this year after year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among its many exceptional standard practices, Salon Privé uses only locally sourced produce and suppliers, waste reduction initiatives to minimise food-waste across the event, no disposable packaging is used on-site, and no plastics are sold. Additionally, only biofuels are used in generators, and they are also exploring Park and Ride collection points to reduce visitor pollution and keep visitor car numbers low.

Co-founders of Salon Privé, brothers Andrew and David Bagley

Salon Privé only operates at eco-friendly venues, and 2025 marks its tenth consecutive year at Blenheim Palace, which has impressive environmental credentials, and is on track to be carbon neutral by 2027.

Dominic Hare, CEO at Blenheim, said: “We congratulate the Salon Privé team on their B Corp™ Certification. This is a fantastic achievement which will no doubt pave the way for the wider event and automotive sectors. Salon Privé's work across environmental and customer areas of the business is especially impressive. We are excited to learn valuable lessons from Salon Privé to apply within our wider businesses and we look forward to continuing to host them at Blenheim for many more years.”

Salon Privé works within the Principles for Sustainable Events, which addresses all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, visit the website.