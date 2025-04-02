Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA has confirmed it is closing one of its branches and charity stores in a Buckinghamshire town.

It has been confirmed by the welfare charity that its store on Princes Risborough High Street will be shutting permanently next month.

The RSPCA South Bucks Branch operates from the site and it is linked to the rehoming of 180 animals in 2024.

Data from the national charity shows that hundreds of animals have been supported by the shop. But the charity confirmed that a recent review revealed that the shop was no longer viable.

The store is closing next month

However, the charity is advising its supporters to support its operations in Buckinghamshire via a new collection point which will be set up at Tesco Princes Risborough for a month’s trial.

Customers are advised that the RSPCA has two nearby stores in Chesham and Burnham.

The RSPCA reports that money raised from the Risborough base led to veterinary vouchers being provided to 170 pet owners.

As well as rescuing and rehoming animals in need the branch also provides affordable microchipping, neutering and veterinary treatment for those who are in financial hardship, the RSPCA adds.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are having to announce the closure of our branch charity shop in Princes Risborough.

“We have outgrown the shop and it is no longer financially viable and so with the lease naturally coming to an end we made a decision to not renew it. But we will still be exploring the possibility of opening another shop in the future.

“However the branch will continue to operate its shops at Chesham and Burnham, so we’ll be focussing our attention on raising as much money as we can to help animals in the local area via the shops and we hope people will continue supporting us by visiting us at these venues instead.

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who has supported our work through the Princes Risborough shop, to everyone who has worked there and all who have given up their time volunteering.

“Over the years, we have been incredibly fortunate to build a wonderful community of supporters in the town. They have donated, shopped, and contributed essential food and supplies for animals in our care. Their generosity has truly made a difference.

“Although our shop is closing, we are pleased to announce that Tesco Princes Risborough has kindly agreed to trial a donation point in store for a one month trial. You can continue to support local animals by purchasing and donating cat, dog and rabbit food, and cat litter in-store. Every donation will help local animals in need.

“Before we say our final farewell, we invite our supporters to visit our closing down sale which is now on in our Princes Risborough shop. This is a great opportunity to find amazing bargains, while supporting animals at the same time.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone in Princes Risborough for their kindness and generosity over the past years - as we have been at this location since 2020 and have had a shop presence in the town for 25 years."