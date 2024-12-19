Retailer gains approval for large Aylesbury store at forgotten shopping site

By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 10:25 BST

A new B&M store is set to open in Aylesbury after its plans were approved by Buckinghamshire Council.

The retailer has been given the go-ahead to move into units 1, 2 and 3 of Vale Retail Park on Vale Park Drive, which is owned and maintained by Buckinghamshire Council.

Lidl was given permission to open a supermarket in the vacant units last year, but did not proceed with its plans.

B&M’s use of the building comes after the site was previously occupied by Furniture Republic, The Original Factory Shop and Mothercare, which closed in 2019.

A recently opened B&M store elsewhere in the UK. Picture: Mike CooterA recently opened B&M store elsewhere in the UK. Picture: Mike Cooter
A recently opened B&M store elsewhere in the UK. Picture: Mike Cooter

“It would be nice to see these three units back in use, particularly as it is going to provide 11 full-time and 48 part-time jobs,” Councillor David Thompson told a planning committee meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors voted to approve a change to the 1993 permission for ‘retail warehousing’ to allow B&M to sell a ‘limited range of food and drink’.

Councillor Susan Morgan raised concerns about the ‘badly laid-out’ car park for the store, asking if there was ‘any scope’ to make changes.

She said: “It was carnage back then and it is liable to be carnage again. It’s a bit like the Range car park, it does work but it’s still carnage.”

Planning officer Andrew Macdougall replied that it would be ‘unreasonable’ to enforce a layout change to the car park even if it was not ‘ideal’.

He said the retail area was not changing and that the existing 92 parking spaces were deemed sufficient.

The three units have been vacant for over two years, after the council controversially evicted Fruity Tooty Fresh Foods after the pandemic.

Related topics:Buckinghamshire CouncilAylesburyLidlB&MMothercare

