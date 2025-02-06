Residents object to 47-home development in Aylesbury over traffic fears

Several residents in Aylesbury have objected to a recently-submitted planning application for a new housing development.

Obsidian Strategic is hoping to construct a new housing project south of Aylesbury Road in the Bierton area.

Plans would involve building the dwellings on semi-rural land by an existing neighbourhood. Under current plans roughly 25% of the new homes would meet the Government criteria for existing housing.

Obsidian Strategic believes the project would help Bucks Council its ambitious housing targets for the wider Aylesbury Vale area.

Designs submitted to the council

However, residents believe it will add to the village’s known traffic and congestion problems. Another key reason a dozen residents have objected to the project is concerns it will further put a strain on GP services.

One said: “This proposed development significantly exacerbates congestion in Bierton, creating potential traffic nightmares for residents. It also places immense pressure on already overburdened GP services, threatening to overwhelm healthcare resources and delay essential medical care.”

If approved, the homes will range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom properties and they will be situated next to landscaping areas created by the developer.

Each home would be at least two stories tall, the houses would sit next to a new new public open space and play facilities. The company would look to add vehicle and pedestrian access to Aylesbury Road. In the plans it is stated that the developer would look to keep key ecological features contained with the rural site like its pond, and that the project could be a biodiversity net gain.

Thames Water has said that sewage treatment works need to be upgraded in the area before any development should be approved at the site.

Another resident also questioned whether the village’s education services could deal with the influx of new residents. They said: “There are currently a very limited number of places available at the local school. An influx of new residents would overwhelm the existing educational facilities, leaving many children without access to quality education.”

In the planning application, that can be viewed online here, an education consultant has said that the developer would need to contribute towards the expansion of Bierton’s primary and secondary schools to make the new neighbourhood sustainable.