A national retailer has opened a new store in Aylesbury after its purchase of the site last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tapi Carpets and Floors has opened its latest store in Aylesbury Shopping Park taking over the unit previously used by Carpetright.

Last year Tapi purchased the Carpetright brand, warehouses and 54 sites after the rival retailer was put up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business outlets reported that Tapi’s purchase saved 308 jobs but over 1,000 Carpetright employees were made redundant when the business was shut down.

Now open in Aylesbury

Jeevan Karir, CEO of Tapi Carpets & Floors celebrated the opening of the Aylesbury store, he said: "We’re thrilled to be opening our brand-new store in Aylesbury, giving local customers the chance to explore our extensive range of carpets, laminate, vinyl, luxury vinyl, and wood flooring. From timeless classics to on-trend designs, we’ve got something to suit every style, taste, and budget. Our friendly team is looking forward to welcoming customers through our doors, helping them find the perfect flooring to transform their homes."

Since its launch in 2015, Tapi has expanded to now operate 211 stores throughout the UK and its Aylesbury showroom is located in Unit 11 of the shopping centre. The company is proud of its TrustPilot rating noting that over 87,000 people have rated its stores as excellent.

Tapi says it is bringing a highly-experienced team to Aylesbury that will offer customers a totally different in-store experience and style, with clear pricing and the very best customer care. A spokesperson adds that the team is really excited to start sharing Tapi’s inspiring collections with Aylesbury shoppers.