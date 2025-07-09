Pubs in Aylesbury: The classic watering holes that have stood the test of time

As The Bucks Herald has previously explored, many of our readers have strong opinions of which bars are best and what former watering holes are badly missed around the town.

For this list we have looked at the pub’s which have stood the test of time and avoided the many pitfalls hospitality businesses face.

Many old Aylesbury pubs fell victim to regeneration and demolition projects to make way for more modern shopping sites or transport schemes.

These pubs still exist and offer many of the old ale, delicious pub food, and cosy atmosphere many of our readers still want from their local watering hole.

It is also worth noting that a handful of these sites are grade II listed and will hopefully remain within the community for years to come.

Here is our list showing some of the oldest remaining pubs in Aylesbury:

1 . The King's Head The Kings Head in Market Square, which was launched way back in the 15th century. It was one of a dozen pubs and breweries in Aylesbury Vale that were recognised in the prestigious CAMRA Good Beer Guide. And is also known to have a good roast. It is Aylesbury's oldest pubs and also one of the most popular, according to our latest readers' poll. Photo: Amberley Books

2 . The Hop Pole The Hop Pole on Bicester Road is an award-winning pub, known for its selection of quality beers and live music nights. Here is Ian Matthews (Hop Pole licensee) with certificate a certificate that was provided by the Campaign for Real Ale Group recognising the bar as one of the best in the region. According to CAMRA the pub has existed since the late 19th century. Photo: CAMRA

3 . The Queens Head Recently reopened under new management the pub on Temple Street remains popular with our readers. It might be the second oldest pub in Aylesbury and is a grade II listed property. Photo: Google Street View

4 . The Bell Since reopening in 2022 the pub has shown live sports on several television screens. The hotel which is attached to the pub dates back to the 19th century, it is believed that the building could date back as early as the 17th century. This property has Grade II listed status. Photo: The Bell