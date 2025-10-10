£47m Aylesbury Waterside Theatre turns 15 after 'extraordinary range of performances'

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is celebrating its 15th birthday this weekend with its director hailing the range of performers who have graced the popular venue.

Aylesbury’s marquee venue turns 15 on Sunday and has hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors in its growing history.

It is believed that the 1,200 seater venue cost £47m to complete and it was opened by iconic performers Ruby Wax and the late Cilla Black back in the autumn of 2010.

Theatre director Chris Hill, who was appointed to the role in May, said: “Celebrating 15 years of Aylesbury Waterside Theatre truly feels like a milestone. Over the past decade and a half, we've welcomed hundreds of thousands of audience members from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and beyond, entertaining them with an extraordinary range of performances — from plays, musicals and in-conversations to premium tribute acts, concerts, gigs, comedy nights, film screenings, family favourites, community events, conferences, gala dinners and of course, our much-loved and critically-acclaimed Panto!

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre staff looking forward to its 15th birthday

“And the excitement continues to build. Looking ahead, we’re proud to be opening the UK tour of Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana, welcoming The Choir of Man fresh from the West End, and staging The Talented Mr Ripley ahead of its West End debut. All this, while gearing up for what’s set to be our best-selling panto of all time with, of course, Andy Collins, who has been with us entertaining the festive masses since year one. Thank you to all our audiences for making the Waterside Theatre the success it is today, and here’s to the next 15 years and beyond.”

This week, the theatre has been hosting performances of the Lion, the Witch, and The Wardrobe. A live action version of CS Lewis’ beloved story has been touring the UK. A cake marking the 15th anniversary was presented to cast members and staff at the theatre. BBC Three Counties radio presenter and mainstay of the theatre’s popular pantomime events, Andy Collins, was also pictured with the custom-made cake.

Norman Bragg, the architect who designed the theatre, who has a sister stage in the venue named after him, previously said: “I genuinely believe we have built a venue which works for Aylesbury and will become an important part of the town’s history.”