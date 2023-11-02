Developers submit new bid to transform farmyard barns into housing in Princes Risborough
Barns demolition to build homes near Old Oak Farm on Longwick Road, Princes Risborough (23/07578/FUL)
Applicant Beeches Property (Tring) Ltd wants to build five houses with associated access, parking, and amenity space..
Previous applications at the site have been refused by planning officers, who also threw out an appeal against refusal in one case.
The houses would each have private gardens, electric vehicle charging points, as well as access to a shed, bike store and the bin storage point.
Planning permission is being sought by Red Kite Community Housing to convert a former newsagents and shop into two houses.
This is just one of dozens of planning applications submitted to Buckinghamshire Council in the past seven days.
To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.
Newsagents conversion into Red Kite homes at 58-60 New road, Stokenchurch (23/07701/PNPCR)
Red Kite wants to convert the ground floor of the property and to refurbish the upper floor to provide two new semi-detached homes.
The housing association said that there would be two off street parking spaces per home.
The former mini market would be split into two dwellings with the addition of internal walls.
One of the homes would have three bedrooms and a larger kitchen, while the other would have two bedrooms, a smaller kitchen, a study and access to an existing shed.
Bakery demolition to build flats in Chesham, 28-30 High Street (PL/23/3332/FA)
Darvell and Sons Bakery, which was established in 1838, has applied for permission to demolish its bakery so 10 flats and seven retail units can be built.
A large part of the historic business lies “empty”, according to the proposals to convert it into six one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom and one-bathroom flats and one two-bedroom and two-bathrooms flat.
The design statement reads: “The bakery has been in the same family for generations, but no obvious succession exists to take on the responsibility of the business.
“This application is an opportunity for the area to benefit economically and aesthetically, an opportunity that may be lost if not seized at this time.”