Developers submit new bid to transform farmyard barns into housing in Princes Risborough

It is among the most recent planning applications submitted to Bucks Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barns demolition to build homes near Old Oak Farm on Longwick Road, Princes Risborough (23/07578/FUL)

Applicant Beeches Property (Tring) Ltd wants to build five houses with associated access, parking, and amenity space..

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous applications at the site have been refused by planning officers, who also threw out an appeal against refusal in one case.

A number of applications have been submitted in the past week

The houses would each have private gardens, electric vehicle charging points, as well as access to a shed, bike store and the bin storage point.

Planning permission is being sought by Red Kite Community Housing to convert a former newsagents and shop into two houses.

This is just one of dozens of planning applications submitted to Buckinghamshire Council in the past seven days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Newsagents conversion into Red Kite homes at 58-60 New road, Stokenchurch (23/07701/PNPCR)

Red Kite wants to convert the ground floor of the property and to refurbish the upper floor to provide two new semi-detached homes.

The housing association said that there would be two off street parking spaces per home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former mini market would be split into two dwellings with the addition of internal walls.

One of the homes would have three bedrooms and a larger kitchen, while the other would have two bedrooms, a smaller kitchen, a study and access to an existing shed.

Bakery demolition to build flats in Chesham, 28-30 High Street (PL/23/3332/FA)

Darvell and Sons Bakery, which was established in 1838, has applied for permission to demolish its bakery so 10 flats and seven retail units can be built.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A large part of the historic business lies “empty”, according to the proposals to convert it into six one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom and one-bathroom flats and one two-bedroom and two-bathrooms flat.

The design statement reads: “The bakery has been in the same family for generations, but no obvious succession exists to take on the responsibility of the business.