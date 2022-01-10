Popular Thai business in Aylesbury expands to open restaurant creating new jobs

A Thai cuisine business in Aylesbury is expanding to open its first restaurant in town creating between four to six new jobs.

Thailicious, opened in Aylesbury last November as a takeaway service providing 'authentic' Southeast Asian cuisine.

It has traded from a food truck located in Berryfields for the past 14 months, now it will open as a restaurant in Market Square.

Taking over the unit next to Natwest, Thailicious' new address is 26 Market Square, right in the heart of the town centre.

Currently only serving food on Friday and Saturday evenings, Thailicious hopes to open as a fully fledged restaurant before the end of the month.

At present, the business needs final confirmation from building control to open, staff are working tirelessly to get the restaurant ready to go, after final approval.

On Saturday (January 8), in anticipation of opening, the business has launched a recruitment drive looking for between four to six people to come on board as waiting staff.

A spokesperson for Thailicious said: "We are hiring!

"Thailicious is looking for Waiters and Waitresses. Kitchen staff will also be considered. Please apply by sending your CV or application to [email protected]

"We are looking to build an authentic Thai restaurant so if you have experience in hospitality that will be advantageous. All applications considered.

"Varying shifts between 10am to 10pm.

"Experience working in a Thai setting is highly desirable."

In recent weeks demand for the authentic Thai dishes has been so high that ownership had to close the company's booking system early.

It is believed this won't be a problem going forward with new kitchen staff starting this weekend ahead of the big opening.

On Friday, the booking system was shut off after 5pm, just one hour after the business started taking orders such was the demand for the 'authentic' dishes on offer.

Despite operating as a grassroots takeaway service and starting up during a pandemic, Thailicious has received 93 five star ratings on Facebook and nearly 1,500 followers on social media.

Co-owner, Bert Kaewwiset, said: "We sell real, authentic Thai food. In our personal opinion, as Thai people, we find that a lot of restaurants that call themselves Thai restaurants don't provide authentic flavours that Thai people are used to.

"We go to a lot of Thai restaurants and most of the time we are unhappy, because they don't sell what we would cook at home.

"So, we're trying to bring the flavours that we are used to in Thailand, we're bringing Thailand to Aylesbury.

"I think that's what has gone down really well, we don't use cheap ingredients, we use imported ingredients from Thailand - Thai vegetables, Thai basil, things like that.