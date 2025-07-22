Popular retailer set to complete move to existing Aylesbury venue forming 'superstore'

Homesense is set to complete its move to a new venue in Aylesbury later this month, it has been confirmed.

From July 31, Homesense will be selling its products and showcasing its branding at the existing TK Maxx unit in Broadfields Retail Park.

Representatives of the popular shopping brands are referring to the merger as the opening of a brand new ‘superstore’.

Homesense vacated a unit at Aylesbury Shopping Park earlier this month and revealed plans to sell its properties at the TK Maxx store.

A planning application has already been approved by Bucks Council allowing Mountain Warehouse to take over Unit 9 at the shopping park by Cambridge Road.

The new TK Maxx and Homesense store, which spans 26,963 sq. ft, opens its doors at 10am next Thursday. A spokesperson for “We are thrilled to open a brand-new superstore in Aylesbury, offering both Homesense and TK Maxx, as we know how much local shoppers love to shop high-brand fashion, accessories, homewares and more, all at great prices. We want to give our valued Aylesbury treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our fresh new superstore!”

The companies have confirmed that all existing employees at Homesense and TK Maxx were offered roles within the new store.

An opening date for the new Mountain Warehouse store in Aylesbury has not been confirmed at this time. Mountain Warehouse advised Bucks Council that it does not plan to change the structure of the store at the popular Aylesbury shopping site when it opens.