Aylesbury homeware store to switch locations making way for Mountain Warehouse outlet

A homeware store in Aylesbury is moving to a new location and a new retailer is taking its vacant unit.

Homesense is moving from its current base in Aylesbury Shopping Park to operate from within the TK Maxx store located in Broadfields Retail Park.

Signage outside Homesense’s outlet at Unit 9 of the popular retail area on Cambridge Street states that the store closes on July 9 and the company will once again be operational in Aylesbury from July 31.

Bucks Council has already approved an application allowing Mountain Warehouse to take over the unit once it is vacated. Approval was granted last month on the basis the new retailer can meet a few select conditions laid out by a planning officer.

The popular outdoor clothing and climbing activity specialist company does not have any stores within Aylesbury and its nearest shops are in Thame and Berkhamsted.

In the planning statement sent to the local authority it was revealed that there are no plans to change the layout of the unit. The planning statement advised that approving Mountain Warehouse’s application would avoid the unit standing empty after Homesense departs, suggesting the retailer will soon be operating in Aylesbury.

No objections were made by organisations that were required to comment on the proposals. According to the latest data held on the retailer’s website, Mountain Warehouse has over 260 stores in the UK and Ireland. The company was founded in 1997 and also has outlets in New Zealand, Austria, and Poland, as well as stores within North America.