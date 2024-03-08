Popular pie makers in Winslow and Buckingham win prestigious British Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two businesses in Aylesbury Vale won awards at the British Pie Awards 2024, a national competition.

Paul’s Proper British Pies, based in Buckingham, and The Bell Hotel & Pie Shop in Winslow, were both among the winners announced today (8 March).

Paul’s Proper British Pies had the best pub pie of the year, and The Bell Hotel came out best in the Game & Speciality Meat Pie category with its Pheasant, Venison, Bacon, Black Pudding & Quail Egg Pie as well as the Hot-Eating Savoury Pie Class with its festive Christmas Pie.

some of the country's best piemakers attended, photo from Martin Elliott

To claim their gongs the pie-makers beat dozens of mouth-watering entries in the three categories. Other winners represented businesses in Nottingham, Leicester and Durham.

This is the 16th year that the British Pie Awards 2024 has ran and each year it aims to celebrate the nation’s most delicious pies – from the traditionally British to the tantalisingly innovative and totally whacky.

There were 24 separate categories at this year’s event, with a supreme champion pie also named on the day. Among the pie competitions was best vegetarian, vegan and gluten free pies.

some of the pies judges got to enjoy, photo by Martin Elliott

Paul’s Proper British Pies can purchased via home delivery, The Bell Hotel & Pie Shop is led by head chef Paul Capener, who has been cooking professionally for over 40 years, its pies can be bought at the restaurant or taken away.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “This year's awards have seen a wonderful celebration of the nation’s love of pies; the atmosphere has been amazing and the level of creativity is off the scale.

“On Wednesday we got to try the phenomenal pie entries, and Paul’s Proper British Pis and The Bell Hotel & Pie Shop triumphed over incredibly tough competition in the respective categories. These awards celebrate the skill and ingenuity of British pie makers across the UK, and I’d like to congratulate them as a worthy winner.”