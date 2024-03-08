Five-bedroom family home goes on the market in Aylesbury valued at over £1m

A new property has been put up for sale at Aylesbury and is valued at over £1 million.

Williams is selling a five-bedroom home in King Edward Avenue, Turnfurlong, at a valuation of £1,050,000.

It is a detached building with three reception rooms and three bathrooms, as well as the five bedrooms.

Interested buyers can view the home on Zoopla here, it is located right next to two schools.

Williams says the five-bedroom building is in a highly sought after area, other features include a freehold design, a garage and private driveway, and a landscaped back garden.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

Living room The living room consists of French doors leading out to the rear garden, window to the front aspect, light fittings to ceiling, Karndean flooring, radiators and double doors to the kitchen/diner. Space for a three piece sofa set and other furniture.

Kitchen The kitchen consists of a range of base and wall mounted units with worktops, kitchen island with inset gas hob and overhead extractor fan, inset sink bowl unit with mixer tap, integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer, all cookers in kitchen are ovens and grills. One has a microwave function and two can be used as steam ovens.

Dining room The dining area has French doors that lead out to the rear garden, spotlights to ceiling, Karndean flooring, radiators and space for a large dining table set. Door to the family room.

Utility room The utility area comprises a range of base and wall mounted units, worktop with inset sink bowl unit, space for washing machine, tumble dryer and American style fridge/freezer. Door to the garage.