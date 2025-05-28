Popular Buckingham pub's refurbishment request among latest planning applications submitted in Bucks

Proposals to change the layout at a popular Aylesbury pub are among the latest planning applications submitted to Bucks Council.

The King’s Head has submitted two applications to the authority as it plans upgrades to its facilities.

In its first application the bar is requesting permission to present new illuminated displays outside its venue. The new advertising hoardings would consist of two externally illuminated amenity boards, two externally illuminated poster boards, and two externally illuminated projection signs. More details on this application can be found by searching the council’s planning portal here, using 25/01267/AAD as the reference number.

In a separate application the bar is requesting permission to complete a refurbishment of its premises. The King’s Head has disclosed plans which include repainting the building, purchasing new furniture, refurbishing the toilets, installing a new dartboard wall, revamping the bar, and redecorating the staff area upstairs. The application can be found by searching 25/01179/ALB on the council’s portal.

Here is the rest of the recent planning applications submitted to Bucks Council in the Aylesbury Vale area:

-Court Farm Sandpit Hill, Tingewick – 25/01147/VRC – Amendment to plans to demolish stable block and change of use application to erection of a single storey side/rear extension to the main dwelling.

-Dinton Hall, Upton Road, Dinton – 25/01223/VRC – Amendments linked to an application for a change of use of the dwelling to a guesthouse with ancillary restaurant including works required to convert existing garages; installation of a condenser unit enclosure and associated works; landscaping; a new staff car park and a new garden store.

-Coach House Stables, Waddesdon Manor Estate, Silk Street, Waddesdon – 25/01266/ALB – An application to remove existing canopy and relocation of louvres.

-Old Beams, Oving Road, Whitchurch HP22 4JF – 25/01163/ALB – An application for construction of a single storey glass room to the side elevation of the property.

-Vicarage Farmhouse Church Way Stone – 25/01191/APP – An application to add solar panels to an existing garage.

-Long Crendon Manor, Frogmore Lane – 25/01046/ALB & 25/01045/APP – Proposed internal renovation of part of the first floor in the West Wing, including refurbishment of the existing bathroom and creation of a new en-suite on the landing. Partial removal of an internal wall to form a larger bedroom. Removal of a non-original cupboard. Refurbishment of bay window in kitchen including removal of non-original kitchen windows and replacement with new windows and French doors.

-Ickford House 1 Little Ickford, Ickford – 25/01293/ALB - Application for partial re-roofing and replacement rooflight.

-Dinton Hall, Upton Road, Dinton – 25/01222/VRC – Variation on application to change residential property into a guesthouse with ancillary restaurant including conversion of existing garages; installation of a condenser unit enclosure and associated works; landscaping; a new staff car park and a new garden store.

-30 High Street, Long Crendon – 25/01379/APP – Application to build a single storey rear extension.

-The Grail Centre, Oving Road, Whitchurch – 25/01382/ALB – Application to rebuild partially collapsed retaining wall between Legion Hall Oving Road and 14 Rickyard Close.

-17 Rickfords Hill, Aylesbury – 25/01356/ALB – Application to replace windows to front of house and front door.

-72 Bicester Road, Long Crendon – 25/01365/ALB – Application for replacement of first and second floor windows/frames on front elevation and ground floor window to kitchen inside elevation and revealing front wall elevation on completion of works.

-The Stratton Arms, Ph Main Street, Turweston – 25/01279/ALB – Application for removal of a dividing wall between the cubicle and vanity unit in the ladies toilet. Installation on new cubicle dividers to create two toilets, including new sanitaryware (connecting to existing services) and installation of a new heater. New additional lighting points.

-The Old Vicarage, High Street, Thornborough- 25/01050/APP – Internal remodelling/ alterations and insertion of three conservation roofs.

-Little Marston, Marston Fields Road, North Marston – 25/01203/VRC – Remodelling of existing garage and store with construction of new single storey link extension to existing single storey dwelling.

-WHSmith, 25 - 29 High Street, Aylesbury – 25/01075/APP – External window changes.

-37 Buckingham Road, Aylesbury – 25/01096/APP - Change of use from C4 HMO to Sui Generis 9 bed HMO and demolition of conservatory.

-Shell UK Ltd 62 - 64 Aylesbury Road, Aston Clinton – 25/01271/AAD – New signage and leaderboards application.

-1A High Street Long Crendon – 25/01204/APP – Application for construction of first-floor side extension.

-Sunny Hill, Wotton End, Ludgershall – 25/00729/APP – Garage conversion proposals.

-Land at the corner of Britannia Street, Aylesbury – 25/01201/APP – Change of use from retail to self-storage facility.

-Long Crendon Manor Stables, Thame Road, Long Crendon – 25/01131/ALB – Application for 80 ground mounted solar panels.

-Plot 6035 Westcott Venture Park, Westcott – 25/01244/APP – Change of use to open storage (Use Class B8) including demolition of buildings and construction of concrete yard and associated landscaping, infrastructure and access works.

-Langlands Chivery, Aston Clinton – 25/00916/APP – Erection of a small machinery and timber store associated with land management and modification to position of domestic parking area and driveway alignment.

-Studio Thirty 6 - 8 Meadoway, Stone – 25/01185/APP – Householder application for erection of garden room.

-63 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury – 25/01251/ALB – Listed building application for conversion of 7 bedroom HMO into 3 self contained flats, including single storey rear extensions and alterations to fenestration.

-Commercial Unit Black Barn Farm, Risborough Road, Aston Sandford – 25/00901/APP – Extension of a B8 and sui generis use regarding scaffolding storage and distribution with ancillary offices and the creation of a construction training centre with ancillary facilities including a tyre and vehicle wash, welfare units, classrooms, parking and for the creation of earth bunds to some boundaries.

-Bottle And Glass Ph Oxford Road Dinton – 25/01386/ALB – Listed building application to re-thatch roof.