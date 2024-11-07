Popular Aylesbury venue celebrates its 10th birthday with upcoming party event

A popular eatery in Aylesbury has revealed plans for its 10th birthday including a party.

The Works, located in Market Square, is saying ‘thank you’ to its customers with a special upcoming event.

Owned and run by husband and wife team, Roger and Elaine Bolton, with the support of longstanding family friend, Freddie Gamble, The Works is a well-known fixture in Aylesbury town centre.

Roger and Elaine said in a joint statement: “The Aylesbury community has shown us unwavering support from day one, and we simply wouldn’t be here without them. It’s incredible to see people return time and again – some of our guests have been with us for a whole decade!

“We’re also grateful to the many businesses and organisations who have worked with us over the years, Aylesbury Town, thank you.”

The Works will be celebrating by running promotions all the way up to their 10th birthday, with a party being thrown in the restaurant on Sunday (10 November). There will be entertainment throughout the day from a table magician, party games and presents for every guest, the business has confirmed.

Roger and Elaine added: “From our very first birthday bash with lines out to the war memorial to learning the art of gelato making in Italy, the journey has been unforgettable. Working with family has given us laughter, challenges, and countless lessons. We wouldn’t change it for the world.”

The management team at the restaurant has said it has been “humbled” by the support its received from the Aylesbury community.