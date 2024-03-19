Popular Aylesbury restaurant announces sudden closure via text message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular restaurant in Aylesbury announced its closure to customers via text message.

Mystery surrounds the sudden shutdown of Desire in Kingsbury Square, after the store informed customers of its closure with a text message alert sent on Sunday (17 March).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two signs on the wall of the restaurant state an Afghan restaurant is ‘coming soon’.

Desire in Aylesbury has closed permanently

Since the restaurant closed customers have gone to social media in search of reasons why the popular eatery is no longer trading.

The last post on Desire’s Facebook page was a New Year celebration post, welcoming in 2024. Over the past 24 hours residents have flooded the comment section of the post, with some people paying tribute to the Indian restaurant and takeaway venue, and others asking for more context behind the shutdown.

One customer said: “Please have one goodbye evening. Don't end this amazing place with a text.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another posted: “Would be good to know why you have closed soo suddenly. Was our favourite Indian and odd not to give people any notice.”

Desire’s text message said: “We regret to inform you that the restaurant is closing permanently today. Thank you for your support over the years.”