Popular Aylesbury restaurant announces sudden closure via text message
A popular restaurant in Aylesbury announced its closure to customers via text message.
Mystery surrounds the sudden shutdown of Desire in Kingsbury Square, after the store informed customers of its closure with a text message alert sent on Sunday (17 March).
Two signs on the wall of the restaurant state an Afghan restaurant is ‘coming soon’.
Since the restaurant closed customers have gone to social media in search of reasons why the popular eatery is no longer trading.
The last post on Desire’s Facebook page was a New Year celebration post, welcoming in 2024. Over the past 24 hours residents have flooded the comment section of the post, with some people paying tribute to the Indian restaurant and takeaway venue, and others asking for more context behind the shutdown.
One customer said: “Please have one goodbye evening. Don't end this amazing place with a text.
Another posted: “Would be good to know why you have closed soo suddenly. Was our favourite Indian and odd not to give people any notice.”
Desire’s text message said: “We regret to inform you that the restaurant is closing permanently today. Thank you for your support over the years.”
Desire did not respond to a request to comment on the closure and the restaurant’s phone line is no longer accepting voicemail messages. With Desire now closed Aylesbury residents have been discussing which eatery in town takes its place as the best place serving Indian food. Others expressed their bittersweet feelings about being one of the store’s last ever customers without knowing.