Banned park home owner says controversial construction set for completion near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

A Buckinghamshire park home boss banned from running his site has revealed when it will be finished.

Joe Burns said ongoing building work at Nook Park, Willow Road, Great Horwood near Milton Keynes will be finished this week.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “We are awaiting the appeal decision. All construction works finish this Friday depending on weather.”

Mr Burns was failed Buckinghamshire Council’s ‘fit and proper person’ test in September 2023 and appealed against its decision earlier this month.

Under legislation introduced in 2020, all park home site owners must pass a test with their local authority to ‘lawfully operate’ sites.

The council’s ruling against Mr Burns came after trees, hedges and footpaths were ripped out at Nook Park during works to expand the site.

A council spokesperson told the LDRS: “We made a decision that Mr Burns did not to meet the fit and proper person test and he appealed that decision.

“The tribunal hearing to consider his appeal was heard on 4 March and we are awaiting the tribunal’s decision.”

Following the council’s ruling against Mr Burns, Nook Park was being managed ‘professionally by the four staff employed to look after the 12 residents’.

Mr Burns was ordered to pay a £300 tribunal fee plus damages to one resident following last year’s ruling that he had authorised work that impacted residents’ quiet enjoyment of the area.