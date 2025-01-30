Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to Bucks Council seeking to build flats on a High Street unit in Aylesbury’s town centre.

Allen Planning Ltd wants to convert the vacant units above the WH Smith store on Aylesbury High Street into a series of apartments.

Plans sent to Bucks Council last month show the company wants to construct 19 flats, across two floors, above the stationary store.

The development specialists hope to gain approval for the 19 flats and note that permission for 12 apartments was approved at the same property previously.

19 new apartments could be built above the High Street shop

Six of the flats would be two-bedroom apartments, the rest would be fitted with one bedroom.

According to the plans, the residents staying at the flats would not have access to any private parking spaces, given the central location.

Allen Planning Ltd also states that the project would not impact the operations at the town centre shop.

Consultants representing the health sector and education sector in Buckinghamshire have both asked for financial contributions from the developer.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) said: “This will impact on primary health care infrastructure as there is insufficient capacity to accommodate the additional patients.”

No objections have been made by residents regarding the plans, which can be viewed online here, at the time of writing. They were submitted in late December and have been live on the council’s website for just over a month.

An expert comment from an environmental health representative said that developers must ensure that the properties must be protected from ‘unwelcome noise’ from the High Street area.