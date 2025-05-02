Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to Bucks Council for a new neighbourhood consisting of 51 homes in an Aylesbury Vale village.

HAD Developments Ltd hopes to construct 51 new dwellings in land south of Old Rickyard Piece and New Road in Weston Turville.

According to the plans, which were submitted to Bucks Council earlier this year that can be viewed here, the company also wants to develop new landscaping and roads as part of the project.

Planners say they have found a former agricultural area to build the new houses which is currently disused. According to assessments submitted by the council the area has low ecological value despite some badger activity being reported within the area.

The current masterplan

The area earmarked for new buildings sits next to two other areas where planning permission has been granted for developments of 117 and 53 new homes.

According to proposals homes within the new development would offer views to the Chilterns and a badger sett entrance area has been identified.

The new housing complex would consist of two five-bed homes, 14 four bedroom properties, 28 three-bed buildings, and seven two bed houses. Current plans would see 13 houses meeting the Government’s ‘affordable’ criteria.

The scheme has been described within the application as an “exciting mixed development of market and affordable family housing in a design which both reflects that of surrounding developments but which adds its own contemporary design statement to the wider development”. This is in reference to the 3,000 home Hampden Fields development being constructed nearby.

The company says that existing hedgerows, and where possible, existing trees will be retained as part of the housing scheme.

Since the proposals were submitted two months ago no consultees have objected to the plans and an Environmental Health official has okayed the proposals.

According to submitted plans, each dwelling will get either two or three parking spaces depending on the size of the household. Each home will have its own garden and the developer is promising they will offer great views. “The layout has been designed to maximise privacy and outlook,” a spokesperson said.

The expiry date for the application is May 23.