Final plans have been sent to Bucks Council awaiting approval for a new permanent major Hollywood studio in Bucks.

Stage Fifty is hoping to construct Wycombe Studios, which would see a eight-studio site covering 26 acres built in the county.

It is hoped that the new studio could generate £305 million and would attract international film and television productions.

A birdseye look at current designs for Wycombe Studios

The first of potentially eight stages has been built under temporary approval.

Stage Fifty says it expects a final call from the council in January 2023.

Overall, the studio believes the site will support 1,200 jobs and can be a sustainable area.

It will sit off the M40 near High Wycombe.

Advertisement

Plans include a sustainable on-site cafe

In attempts to make the new building sustainable Stage Fifty plans to include tree screening and green walls on the stage buildings to blend in with the tree line and soften the view for the studio's neighbours in Claymoor Park.

Specially designed cladding with faded grading will help the stages merge with the landscape and skyline, the studio adds.

Advertisement

James Enright, CEO of Stage Fifty, said: "We want to build a sustainable studio that the people of Wycombe are proud of, one that will create exciting new jobs for the community and generate around £305 million Gross Value Added.

"As soon as we have a decision from the council, everything can happen in a short timeframe as the design of our innovative sound stages means we can build quickly. Once the studio is fully operational, it will support around 750 full-time jobs and 450 indirect jobs in the supply chain. And we'll develop the skills of young local people by offering traineeships and industry placements at Wycombe Film Studios through Stage Fifty's Academy of Creative and Technical Arts (ACTA)

"Our goal is to build a studio that is not only sustainable in its construction but a place where people are excited to work in the heart of Buckinghamshire. Ultimately, we want Wycombe Film Studios to set the benchmark, attracting filmmakers from all over the world."