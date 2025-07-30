Planning application submitted for 60 new homes in Aylesbury neighbourhood

A planning application was submitted to Bucks Council last month seeking approval for a new 60 property development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storey Homes has submitted a bid to create a new neighbourhood in Bierton using land off Barnett Way.

Bucks Council has received the application which also includes plans for a public space, drainage system, and other facilities needed for the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building would take place on an area, which according to developers, is predominantly used to graze sheep. Covering just over four hectares the site shows a clear delineation created by a mature hedgerow running centrally through the site to the east of the farm access track, according to the developer’s research.

The site plan submitted to Bucks Council

Bierton Parish Council confirmed on social media that it plans to oppose the application.

It has been noted by Storey Homes that an application to build dozens of homes in the area was rejected in 2017.

However, people involved in the application believe that Aylesbury exists in a very different ‘planning context’ now. The planning statement cites other housing projects that have changed the population and appearance of the town. It references the recent neighbourhood built in Kingsbrook and Berryfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storey Homes indicates that by studying the failed application and Aylesbury’s growth it aims to strike a balance between addressing housing shortages and concerns about changing the countryside appearance of Buckinghamshire.

The statement says: “The aim has been to strike an appropriate balance between delivering a quantum of development that contributes meaningfully to addressing the housing supply shortfall in Buckinghamshire, whilst ensuring that the proposals are sensitive to their context. It is important to note that whilst this application is in outline and therefore detailed matters of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale have been reserved for consideration at a later date, a significant amount of work has gone into demonstrating that the quantum of development proposed can be suitably accommodated within the site without impacting upon the character and heritage of the village.”

In the planning application, which can be viewed online here, Storey Homes reveals that the project has been amended from 74 homes down to 60, based on conversations held with Bucks Council officials.