Pictures show Aylesbury's newest bakery after a successful launch event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store’s first customers were treated to sweets and gifts

Aylesbury’s newest bakery has officially opened its doors after a successful launch event.

A second Wenzel’s store opened in Aylesbury on Saturday (4 May) in Kingsbrook. Located in Kingsbrook Basin, the new bakery has opened creating work locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the opening, a launch event was set up by the company where the first customer’s through the door were treated to free sweets. Face painting and gingerbread making activities were also organised by the baking company to mark the new opening. A DJ also played music and a balloon arch was erected outside the bakery to make sure residents were aware of the new eatery.

Goodies on offer for customers at Aylesbury's new bakery

Peter Wenzel, chairman and founder of Wenzel's said: "We are thrilled to open our 108th store in the heart of Aylesbury Kingsbrook, a location that resonates perfectly with our ethos as a community-led, family-fun bakery.

"This new store is a testament to our commitment to bringing joy and delicious treats and baked goods to families and communities.”

Staff from Barratt David Wilson North Thames, the company behind the recently constructed Aylesbury development, attended the big opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bakery opened on 4 May

At the Aylesbury estate, beyond the new houses, the developer also supported the creation of three new schools, children’s nurseries, retail units, community centres, 500+ acres of public green space, allotments and a 250-acre nature reserve.

Marc Woolfe, sales and marketing director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Wenzel’s to our Kingsbrook development. As a family favourite, we know it will be well received by the local community, and we hope the team feel as at home moving to Canal Basin as our residents do.”

More information on the still relatively new Aylesbury development can be found online.