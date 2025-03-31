Operator to review new Aylesbury bus route after Arriva's shock withdrawal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bus operator in Aylesbury has said it will review its newest bus route, after Arriva announced it was no longer running a similar service.

Red Eagle Buses says it will monitor the popularity of its new 500 service when it is operational before committing to altering the route.

From May 18, the soon to be launched 500 route will be the only one serving passengers between Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury, with Arriva withdrawing its X5 service.

Red Eagle starts its 500 route on April 14, which was designed to be a express service between the Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire towns.

Arriva is cancelled its X5 service in May

However, with Arriva scrapping its route, concerns have been raised by residents on social media regarding the hourly frequency of the new service and the fact it only passes through Aston Clinton at peak hours.

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith said she had written to the company asking it to review its service in light of the X5 cancellation.

A spokesperson for Red Eagle Buses told The Bucks Herald they were aware of the concerns raised and would closely monitor the popularity of the service in the month between its launch and Arriva’s withdrawal.

They said: “The new 500 service will omit Aston Clinton to provide a more reliable and faster link between Aylesbury, Tring, and Hemel Hempstead, we will monitor the new service to see if the demand is there to increase its frequency.”

It is understood that the Red Eagle 500 service was launched without knowledge of Arriva’s plans to withdraw its similar route, and that staff within the Aylesbury-based company only became aware of plans just prior to Arriva going public with the news earlier this month.

The spokesperson also highlighted other Red Eagle buses that serve villagers in Aston Clinton, its 61 and 62 buses between Aylesbury and Dunstable, and Long Marston, also pass through the village.

Although, not as convenient as the direct bus, passengers in Aston Clinton will still be able to get connecting buses to Aylesbury before being transported to Berkhamsted or Hemel Hempstead, the spokesperson noted. During peak hours the new 500 route will also be a half hourly service.