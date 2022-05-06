Opening date announced for new Food Warehouse store in Aylesbury creating 26 new jobs

Food Warehouse is opening its first store in Aylesbury on Tuesday (10 May), the first 100 guests will receive free vouchers.

Each voucher is worth between £5 to £100.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wait is finally over

Food Warehouse claims to be the fastest-growing supermarket franchise in the UK, this store opening has created 26 new jobs.

As on launch date there will be a competition to win seven prizes including two Daewoo Halogen Air Fryers, three JML Household Essential Hampers and two Russell Hobbs Toasters.

The new store is located in Aylesbury Shopping Park in Cambridge Close, it is replacing the Benson for Beds megastore.

Staff have measured the store as covering 9,856 square feet.

Raffle tickets will be given to keen guests who queue up for the grand opening at 7:45am on Tuesday.

Seven queuers will then get their hands on special opening day gifts.

The supermarket is opening at 8am, customers can expect brands spanning across frozen, chilled, fresh and grocery lines, plus homeware products too.

Food Warehouse is another brand owned by Sir Malcolm Walker who founded Iceland and acts as the executive chairman of Iceland Foods Ltd.

It largely provides the same goods you'd expect to see at the popular supermarket, but offers customers the opportunity to purchase those goods in bulk.

As well as frozen goods, the supermarket also has a range of exclusive brands coming to Aylesbury, including: Slimming World, TGI Friday’s, Harry Ramsden’s, Greggs, Yo! Sushi and Piccolino.

Alongside the vouchers and prizes Food Warehouse is offering ‘day one only’ deals.

Every customer on the first day can take advantage of discounts on Velvet Comfort toilet rolls, Pepsi Max multipacks, and Hellmann’s Real Squeezy Mayonnaise.

Launched just seven years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 150 stores in the UK.

The supermarket says it plans to continue expanding throughout the rest of the year.

More information on opening times can be found on the supermarket’s website here.