Only bank in Buckingham finds permanent home to end its temporary status

Buckingham will have an open bank again

Buckingham’s temporary banking site is moving to a permanent location in the town centre.

A banking hub was set up in the town when it was left without a bank when Lloyds Banking Group closed its branch in Buckingham in September. In response a banking hub was set up in Buckingham Library as a temporary measure.

It has now been confirmed that the banking hub will be a permanent fixture in the town and it is reopening at a new site on Thursday (14 December). On Thursday the hub will open for good at 19 Market Square. To mark the occasion Buckingham Mayor, Councillor Anja Schaefer, will officially open the hub’s doors at 2pm.

Councillor Clive Harriss, and Councillor Howard Mordue at the temporary banking hub this summer

Cash Access UK announced the move this morning (8 December) and confirmed the hub will operate using a counter service overseen by the Post Office. Customers from all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions at the hub.

At the hub each day there will be a community banker service allowing customers to get advice on more tricky topics between Monday to Friday, 9.00am - 5.00pm. Each day the designated community bankers will answer questions relating to a different banking brand:

Monday: Santander

Tuesday: NatWest

Wednesday: Nationwide until 19 January. HSBC from 19 January onwards.

Thursday: Lloyds

Friday: Barclays

The temporary hub, which opened in the summer, is now closed ahead of the permanent move.

Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK, added: “It’s great news that we can announce the opening of the new home for Buckingham’s Banking Hub. We understand how important and convenient it is to have banking and cash services available in the town, so the temporary hub was always a stop gap as we prepared the permanent Hub. I want to thank the local library for hosting us over the past six months and we welcome customers into our new home.”

An email address has been provided by the company and people can send questions over to [email protected]