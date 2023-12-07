Two Aylesbury Vale salons named as the best beauty venues in the region

There were two local winners at the inaugural English Beauty Industry Awards

Two beauty salons in Aylesbury Vale were named as being among the best beauty stores in the region, by a new industry awards group.

Sadie’s Beauty and Brows Bar in Aylesbury was named as the best salon in the South East of England by the English Beauty Industry Awards 2023.

Previously the same salon has been awarded three other regional awards by independent organisations. Scruples in Wendover was considered the other five-star salon in Buckinghamshire. Also Alchemy Aesthetics Skin Clinic -Medical Aesthetics was highly commended and named as a runner up in the Aesthetic Clinic of the Year category.

Sadie's Beauty & Brows Bar

In its first year the awards are designed to promote the finest professionals and businesses in the industry. They are hoping to find the most talented, dedicated, and innovative salons in England.

While Sadie’s was named as the overall winner for the South East, Scruples in Wendover was also recognised as a five-star beauty business.

An awards spokesperson said: “These awards aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands that have left an indelible mark on the industry. This year’s awards have drawn an impressive pool of talent, demonstrating the resilience and creativity that embodies the beauty community in South East. We congratulate all the winners and our highly commended recipients for their remarkable

achievements.”