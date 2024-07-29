Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new wine and cocktail bar is coming to Aylesbury town centre this summer.

Last week, Aylesbury Town Council confirmed the imminent opening of The Grapes.

Local business owners are opening the new bar at the unit in the town centre previously occupied by The Snug, a cocktail and pizza venue.

Aylesbury Town Council announced on social media that the new pub is set to open on an unnamed date in August.

The Grapes is set to open in Aylesbury

A council spokesperson also stated that the business is being run by three local company leaders.

Naomi Clayton-Temple, who runs Claytons Cleaning Company, which serves households throughout the Aylesbury Vale area.

Alan Butler, the founder of Blakes Financial Management Ltd, a firm of financial advisers, is also involved in the venture. Also, Kelvin Wong, owner of the Miya restaurants in Aylesbury and Princess Risborough, who was until recently also the landlord at the Watermead Inn, has invested in the project.

Aylesbury Town Council says Clayton-Temple first came up with the idea for The Grapes, after identifying a gap in the local market. She then remembered that Butler had told her that The Snug had come on the market and gave the idea some serious consideration, the council adds.

Butler then sought involvement from Wong, and all three have become business partners.

As well as being a cocktail venue, the town council has confirmed the trio want to run comedy nights, live music, DJ sets, and themed nights at the bar.