New tennis courts open in Tring after £50k investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newly refurbished tennis courts in Tring have now opened – but will come at a cost for budding players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent months, the two tarmac macadam courts at Pound Meadow have received a £50,000 investment, using funding from a government and LTA Tennis Foundation grant.

The courts, which were previously free to use, now cost £5 per hour during off-peak timings and £7 per hour during peak timings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players can also purchase a yearly pass for £45 per adult, or £60 for a household of up to four people.

The newly refurbished tennis courts at Tring Pound Meadow. Credit: Dacorum Borough Council.

When players book a court online, they will be given a code that can be entered to access the courts.

Dacorum Borough Council hopes that the income from the new charges will be enough to cover the estimated costs of maintaining the courts, which are around £20,000 per year.

Similar grants have previously been used to refurbish other tennis courts in Dacorum, including at Reith Fields, Coronation Fields and Cupid Green in Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The courts are managed in partnership with Tring Tennis Club, and Dacorum Borough Council has promised to work with the tennis club and the LTA to provide weekly free tennis sessions.

Local Tennis Leagues will also be available for those who want to get involved.

When the Pound Meadow refurbishment was announced, LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: “We are delighted to be working with Dacorum Borough Council to improve their park tennis facilities.

“Park tennis courts are vital for providing people with opportunities to pick up a racket, and we want as many people as possible, of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, to enjoy playing tennis and being active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players for years to come.”

Cllr Adrian England, who was then leader of the council, said the investment would “improve people’s experience on our outdoor tennis courts” and “give everybody the chance to learn and practise tennis and make the most out of our parks and open spaces”.