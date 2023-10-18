New Starbucks opening in Aylesbury Vale town on former Little Chef site

Job vacancies are already being advertised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starbucks will open a new drive-thru in Buckingham after its application for planning permission was granted.

The coffee giant’s latest store is set to open on the site of a former Little Chef in the coming months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building work has begun on the site, located beside Travelodge Buckingham off the roundabout of the A421/London Road.

Starbucks logo (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Plans include the demolition of the existing single-storey front extension and refurbishment of the existing roadside restaurant unit.

Proposals for the drive-thru, submitted in December 2022, also include new parking, a refuse compound and “boundary treatments”.

The restaurant, which has stood empty for years, will lose around 32 sqm of its existing floorspace as it is refurbished.

The construction of additional parking spaces will require the removal of nine trees, the planning statement says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It adds: “The refurbishment will consist of internal works which include the clearing of internal walls, making the overall building structure sound and the installation of new supporting structures (goal posts), the replacement of existing window frames.”

An opening date for the new Starbucks has not been announced, however, jobs at the site are already being advertised.