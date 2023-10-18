New Starbucks opening in Aylesbury Vale town on former Little Chef site
Starbucks will open a new drive-thru in Buckingham after its application for planning permission was granted.
The coffee giant’s latest store is set to open on the site of a former Little Chef in the coming months.
Building work has begun on the site, located beside Travelodge Buckingham off the roundabout of the A421/London Road.
Plans include the demolition of the existing single-storey front extension and refurbishment of the existing roadside restaurant unit.
Proposals for the drive-thru, submitted in December 2022, also include new parking, a refuse compound and “boundary treatments”.
The restaurant, which has stood empty for years, will lose around 32 sqm of its existing floorspace as it is refurbished.
The construction of additional parking spaces will require the removal of nine trees, the planning statement says.
It adds: “The refurbishment will consist of internal works which include the clearing of internal walls, making the overall building structure sound and the installation of new supporting structures (goal posts), the replacement of existing window frames.”
An opening date for the new Starbucks has not been announced, however, jobs at the site are already being advertised.
Indeed has a listing for the part and full-time Barista roles paying between £7.49 and £10.42 an hour.