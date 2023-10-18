Bucks-based solicitor appointed to Football Association's National Serious Case Panel
A solicitor working for a company based in Buckinghamshire has been added to the Football Association's National Serious Case Panel.
Lennons Solicitors, a Buckinghamshire based solicitors’ firm with offices in Amersham, Tring and Chesham, has announced its managing director and Solicitor, Andrew King, will be working for English football’s governing body.
In this role, Andrew will assume an important position on the panel, which investigates complex and sensitive cases within football.
Andrew was selected from a pool of over 500 applicants. Lennons Solicitors believes that Andrew’s wealth of experience in legal practice helped gain him the high profile job.
Prior to joining the FA's National Serious Case Panel, Andrew has been active in the world of English football at a regional level. He has served on the e disciplinary commission for Hertfordshire FA since September 2020.
Since then, he has also been involved in hearings for several other regional FAs, including Essex FA, London FA, Kent FA, Sussex FA, and Hampshire FA, contributing to the governance and discipline of grassroots football.
Andrew said: “I am privileged to have been selected for appointment to the NSCP and am looking forward to working with the rest of the panel over the coming season.”
Among the cases the panel has dealt with lately are grassroots cases of referee abuse, alleged racial slurs heard on pitches, and incidents of violent conduct reporting during games.
Referee abuse remains a key issue for the panel with recent reports showing the board dealt with over 800 cases in just one year.
The Football Association, based in Wembley, governs all levels of football in England. This goes from the endeavours of the national team, all the way down to Sunday league fixtures held locally.
As a member of international governing bodies, it also has a voice in shaping football across the globe as well.
It is also a part of the British Olympic Association, and oversees decision making on whether men’s and women’s teams enter the games every four years.