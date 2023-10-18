Bucks-based solicitor appointed to Football Association's National Serious Case Panel

He has joined the team tasked with investigating important disciplinary cases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A solicitor working for a company based in Buckinghamshire has been added to the Football Association's National Serious Case Panel.

Lennons Solicitors, a Buckinghamshire based solicitors’ firm with offices in Amersham, Tring and Chesham, has announced its managing director and Solicitor, Andrew King, will be working for English football’s governing body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this role, Andrew will assume an important position on the panel, which investigates complex and sensitive cases within football.

Andrew King is joining the FA's Serious Case Panel

Andrew was selected from a pool of over 500 applicants. Lennons Solicitors believes that Andrew’s wealth of experience in legal practice helped gain him the high profile job.

Prior to joining the FA's National Serious Case Panel, Andrew has been active in the world of English football at a regional level. He has served on the e disciplinary commission for Hertfordshire FA since September 2020.

Since then, he has also been involved in hearings for several other regional FAs, including Essex FA, London FA, Kent FA, Sussex FA, and Hampshire FA, contributing to the governance and discipline of grassroots football.

Buckinghamshire-Based managing director and solicitor, Andrew King, among FA officials

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew said: “I am privileged to have been selected for appointment to the NSCP and am looking forward to working with the rest of the panel over the coming season.”

Among the cases the panel has dealt with lately are grassroots cases of referee abuse, alleged racial slurs heard on pitches, and incidents of violent conduct reporting during games.

Referee abuse remains a key issue for the panel with recent reports showing the board dealt with over 800 cases in just one year.

The Football Association, based in Wembley, governs all levels of football in England. This goes from the endeavours of the national team, all the way down to Sunday league fixtures held locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a member of international governing bodies, it also has a voice in shaping football across the globe as well.