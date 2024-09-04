New solar farm proposals between Aylesbury and Buckingham planned after strong opposition

A similar sized solar farm in Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

New plans for a solar farm between Buckingham and Aylesbury have been released, after the previous planning application received a strong local backlash.

Planners hope to construct Rosefield Solar Farm, near Granborough, and claim new proposals have reduced the area covered almost 40 per cent.

Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith, who was serving Buckingham at the time, opposed the plans alongside a local campaign group, who believed the project would cover 2,100 acres.

Mr Smith said the UK should be looking at alternative technologies and was gathering signatures in opposition to the solar farm at last week’s Bucks County Show.

Claydons Solar Action Group, that opposed the initial project which would be linked up to the National Grid Substation in East Claydon, raised alarm over the loss of farming land and the number of large scale schemes being greenlit in the area.

EDF Renewables says this strong feedback has helped to shape the new plan and more land has been earmarked for nature conservation.

A consultation period is opening residents are invited to have their say on the updated plans.

EDF Renewables director Matthew Boulton said: “We are grateful to everyone who shared their views with us last year and we will continue to listen hard to the feedback we get from people on our proposals for Rosefield. I encourage everyone to get in touch, meet with us and share their views during consultation.”

Buckingham MP Greg Smith opposes the project, photo from Claydons Solar Action Group

Residents can attend exhibitions and talks about the new farm proposals that will be held in Aylesbury Vale next month. The consultation period before the company submits a formal plan to Bucks Council is set for Wednesday 18 September until 14 November.

Exhibitions are happening at the following venues:

Thursday 3 October, 2pm-6pm

Calvert Green Village Hall and Brickworx Bar, Cotswolds Way, Calvert MK18 2FJ

• Friday 4 October, 4pm-8pm

East and Botolph Claydon Village Hall, Botyl Rd, Botolph Claydon MK18 2LR

• Saturday 5 October, 10am-2pm

Quainton Memorial Hall, Station Rd, Quainton HP22 4BW

• Friday 18 October, 3.30pm-8pm

Steeple Claydon Village Hall, 48 Queen Catherine Rd, Steeple Claydon MK18 2PY

• Saturday 19 October, 10am-2pm

Quainton Memorial Hall, Station Rd, Quainton HP22 4BW

EDF Renewables is planning to release all of its updated consultation materials online here by 18 September.

Data released by the company states that its farm could power 57,000 homes, EDF Renewables also states that the farm could be returned to farming use after a 40-year period.

Rosefield Solar Farm has been designed as a giant energy source that could assist with national aims to move the UK closer to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Claydons Solar Action Group has highlighted other nearby projects coming to the countryside area as a reason it is unsuitable. It outlines a nearby HS2 depot, the approved plans for a mega prison in Edgcott, another solar in farm in development near East Claydon, a battery storage site planned for near Granborough, and another solar farm near Padbury.

In a letter addressed to the House of Commons last year, Mr Smith said: “This proposed mega-project does not take into account the cumulative impact of other large infrastructure projects in this rural setting. My constituents have suffered daily and long-term misery on several fronts as a direct result of existing mega-projects in this area.”