New president announced for Buckingham Rotary

He takes over from David Squibb who is stepping down after serving from 2021-22 and overseeing a busy year including helping marshal Covid vaccination clinics and organising practical help for Ukrainian and other refugees.

In particular Mr Squibb thanked everyone for helping to equipp an additrional four houses for families arriving from the war torn country.

New President Howard Mordue has a long association with the town and currently represents Buckingham North on the town council. He spoke of the Rotary’s work worldwide, through its 1.4 million members, a global programme to eradicate polio which was still under way, and the clinical facilities set up by Rotary across the world to help combat Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Rotarians David Squibb who is stepping down as President (2021-22), Howard Mordue (President 2022/23) and Chris Wardale, President elect

He reminded everyone that Rotary in Buckingham was active and welcomed new members. For more details contact Jane Mordue [email protected]

> A full timetable of forthcoming events organised in conjunction with Buckingham Twinning Association include Buckingham Fringe week from July 16-23, a walking weekend in autumn and golf tournament in Buckingham,

The Twinning Association has also announced its popular annual twinning Boules event is to be held on July 15.

The event will be held at The Old Cattle Pens, Buckingham with registration from 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Entrance is free with barbecue and refreshments available.

Earlier in the summer members marked the town’s twinning with Mouvaux in France and Neukirchen-Vluyn in Germany with a civic visit featuring a Bavarian band in the market square before guests were taken on a tour of Buckingham. This was followed by a civic lunch with a town crier announcing the arrival of mayors from all three towns.

Thanks go the town council which pulled out all the stops to help make the event a success with particular thanks to town clerk Paul Hodson and events organiser Amanda Brubaker.

The civic event was followed by a meeting of all three twinning teams which took place in Mouvaux in April to plan future events and co-ordinate ideas and contact between sporting, music and other interest groups.