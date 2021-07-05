New post office opens in Aylesbury

A new post office opened in Aylesbury on Friday (July 2).

The office opened inside, Vina Wines, a store located on 56 Wedgewood Street, Aylesbury, HP19 7HL.

Mr Jeyakumar Kumariah will oversee the operation, the post office will be open for 70 hours a week from 9am – 7pm every day.

Postmaster Jeyakumar Kumariah

Typical post office services will be available at the store including: posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Foreign exchange of money will be available along with a range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Further nearby post offices are already operational in: Meadowcroft, Aylesbury, Stone and Hannon Road.

Graham Simmons, post office network provision lead, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send

and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.