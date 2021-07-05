New post office opens in Aylesbury
It offers banking services, foreign exchange and other convenient services.
A new post office opened in Aylesbury on Friday (July 2).
The office opened inside, Vina Wines, a store located on 56 Wedgewood Street, Aylesbury, HP19 7HL.
Mr Jeyakumar Kumariah will oversee the operation, the post office will be open for 70 hours a week from 9am – 7pm every day.
Typical post office services will be available at the store including: posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Foreign exchange of money will be available along with a range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.
Further nearby post offices are already operational in: Meadowcroft, Aylesbury, Stone and Hannon Road.
Graham Simmons, post office network provision lead, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send
and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.
"We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand-new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area at Meadowcroft, Aylesbury, Stone and Hannon Road will ensure that people in this area of Aylesbury have easy access to our services.”