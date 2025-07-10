New padel courts open in Princes Risborough just weeks after other site opens nearby

A tennis club in Buckinghamshire has announced the opening of two new padel courts at its site.

Horsenden Lawn Tennis Club in Princes Risborough has opened two new courts dedicated to the increasingly popular pastime.

With the announcement the club also confirmed it would run five beginners’ padel sessions per week as well as daytime and club nights where people can meet new players via the UK PADEL app.

Horsenden Tennis Club is also offering group and tactical coaching to new players and those looking to hone their skills.

Nick Baker, Buckinghamshire based CEO of UK PADEL, said: "Our mission has always been to grow this incredible sport and make it more accessible to local communities, which is why we’re so excited to now be extending our activity to those in and around Princes Risborough. Padel is a fun, fast-paced sport and we’re looking forward to seeing people of all ages and abilities pick up a racket and give it a go.”

A new padel court was opened just two weeks ago at Lacey Green and Loosley Row Tennis Club. Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith was the special guest who stopped by to help launch the new court.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) describes padel as "the fastest-growing sport in the world" and has championed the surge new of players taking up the sport which crosses tennis with squash.

According to the Padel Directory there were only five available padel courts in Buckinghamshire prior to the new openings and all of them were located in South Buckinghamshire.