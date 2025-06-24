Greg Smith MP opens Lacey Green & Loosley Row Tennis Club's new padel court
The event was attended by club members, supporters, and local residents, who gathered to celebrate the successful completion of the long-anticipated project.
Speaking at the opening, Greg Smith MP remarked, “It was a huge pleasure to formally open the new Padel court. This is a wonderful addition to an already dynamic and welcoming local club. I even gave it a try - it’s a great sport and I can see why it’s gaining such popularity.”
The Padel court is expected to attract both existing tennis members and newcomers interested in trying the fast-growing sport.
The facility is now open for use, inviting players of all levels to experience one of the world’s fastest-growing sports in a friendly, local setting.