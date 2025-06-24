The Lacey Green & Loosley Row Tennis Club marked a major milestone today with the official opening of its brand-new Padel court, adding an exciting new dimension to the club’s vibrant sporting offering.

The event was attended by club members, supporters, and local residents, who gathered to celebrate the successful completion of the long-anticipated project.

Speaking at the opening, Greg Smith MP remarked, “It was a huge pleasure to formally open the new Padel court. This is a wonderful addition to an already dynamic and welcoming local club. I even gave it a try - it’s a great sport and I can see why it’s gaining such popularity.”

The Padel court is expected to attract both existing tennis members and newcomers interested in trying the fast-growing sport.

The facility is now open for use, inviting players of all levels to experience one of the world’s fastest-growing sports in a friendly, local setting.