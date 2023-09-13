News you can trust since 1832
New 'home-from-home' cafe-bar opens in Buckingham creating around 30 jobs

It is described as an all-day hybrid of a cafe and bar
By James Lowson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
A new lounge-like restaurant has opened in Buckingham creating new jobs locally.

It is described as an all-day hybrid which acts as both a cafe and bar.

Opening under the Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside brands, it is the 200th restaurant of its type to be completed by the partnership.

Guests at the Armando Lounge in Plymouth run by the same company, photo from Antony PottsGuests at the Armando Lounge in Plymouth run by the same company, photo from Antony Potts
Called, Verdetto Lounge, it has opened now, and is located in Market Hill.

Loungers states it has been created to become guests’ home-from-home, offering food and drink all day.

The company says on average each Lounge opening creates 30 new jobs and costs approximately £1 million.

A company spokesman said: “Once open, the Lounge team work hard to make close connections in their local area, working with community groups and nurturing charity partnerships. Facilitating and organising up to 10,000 events per year held within its Lounges, from parent and baby groups and coffee mornings to quiz nights and painting classes, Loungers uses its sites as places to bring communities together in an authentic and mutually beneficial way.”

Another photo from another Lounge opened in the UK, photo from Antony PottsAnother photo from another Lounge opened in the UK, photo from Antony Potts
Loungers is planning to open 600 restaurants in the UK, and also announced that it intends to open 34 new sites across its three brands in the current financial year. The partnership now has 238 properties, including 35 Cosy Clubs and three Brightsides.

More details on the new Buckingham venue can be found online on its official website.

Alex Reilley, chairman and co-founder of Loungers, said: “We are hugely proud of the positive impact that our sites have had on local communities right across the UK since opening the first Lounge 21 years ago. We are determined to continue playing a major role in breathing new life into high streets, as well as creating and sustaining much needed local employment. Time and time again we’ve seen that the opening of a Lounge has a really positive knock-on effect on the businesses around it and, of course, on the local employment market. Last year alone we created around 1,000 new jobs through new site openings and are on course to comfortably exceed that figure in the current year.”

Related topics:Buckingham