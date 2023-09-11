Free activities confirmed at Buckingham and Aylesbury swimming and fitness centres during national event

Watch more videos on Shots!

A number of leisure centres across Buckinghamshire are running free activities for National Fitness Day 2023.

Everyone Active, which runs a number of facilities in Bucks, including centres in Buckingham and Aylesbury, is offering swimming, yoga, and fitness classes, as well as other opportunities.

On National Fitness Day 2023, 20 September, free classes have been set up at Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre in Aylesbury, and the Swan Pool and Leisure Centre in Buckingham.

Free gym sessions are on offer at Bucks centres, photo from David Martin

Similar projects have been organised at centres in Amersham, Chesham, and Chalfont St Peter.

At the centre In Aylesbury, children under five and residents with disabilities can swim for free. Lane and adult swimming will be free over lunchtime. Further virtual group exercise sessions will be free throughout the day. And visitors can undertake a free personal trainer session, and book special packages on the day.

In Buckingham people can play squash for free between 9am – 5pm, family swimming sessions are free, and the centre is offering the same virtual and lunchtime sessions as the Aylesbury site.

During the national day of action people of all ages abilities and backgrounds are encouraged to recognise and celebrate the life-long physical and mental benefits of being active.

At Chalfont Leisure Centre guests can participate in slam balls, hanging grip and a rower race-off challenges. In addition, participants will be able to take on the Everyone Active team and fellow members to complete a full-length swim in record time. Friendly 20 minute games of badminton and table tennis will take place all day, while a penalty shoot out for kids will take place in the afternoon.

In Amersham, the Chilterns Lifestyle Centre will offer free sessions of yoga, group cycling and pilates, while Chesham Leisure Centre is embracing high-energy workouts with activities like prama circuits and immersive spin.

Everyone Active’s area contract manager, Steve Salwa, said: “We’re delighted to get behind National Fitness Day and invite everyone to join us in celebrating the benefits of being active.

“This initiative has been supported by Everyone Active for several years and we’re really pleased to see it continue to grow. This year is a chance to celebrate leisure activity in all forms and we’re excited to welcome the local community to get active at our centres.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “Your health is for life, so we want the benefits of National Fitness Day to extend far beyond our big day, and for everyone to experience the fun and the power of fitness throughout the year.

“There is no one-size-fits all, so ukactive’s members will be hosting a huge variety of free events for people to try something new and take the first step to a healthier, happier life.”

