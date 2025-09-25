New German kitchen showroom opens in Aylesbury

A new German kitchen showroom is now welcoming its first customers in Aylesbury. Located at Unit 1, 58 Cambridge Street, Kutchenhaus Aylesbury offers the latest in German kitchen innovation and a fresh perspective on kitchen quality in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managed by designer and kitchen specialist, Darren Gibbs, the showroom space features four full kitchen displays, a media centre and office areas, plus appliances from brands such as: AEG, Bosch, Siemens NEFF, BORA, Quooker and Blanco.

Darren has over 30 years’ experience in the kitchen industry and a passion for creating stunning spaces. Previously working for different Kutchenhaus showrooms, he is determined to showcase the very best in German engineering to visitors of the new space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He comments: “Our showroom is in a fantastic spot in Aylesbury, with a modern design that really catches the eye. The launch of this new business is something we’re enormously proud of and we’re enjoying speaking to new customers who are only just discovering us for the first time.

Chloe Mackintosh and Darren Gibbs of Kutchenhaus Aylesbury

"My passion has always been for stunning design but with exceptional customer care and service. Through this new space we will be displaying a host of different styles, ideas and colours which will inspire any customer who walks through our door.

“With expert guidance, friendly service, and a no-pressure environment, we want the kitchen journey to feel effortless from start to finish. Whether a customer is drawn to modern minimalism or timeless design, there’s something here for all preferences.”