“We are proud to be opening our new funeral homes in the heart of Aylesbury and Tring”
By James Lowson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

An established director is opening two new funeral homes, one in Aylesbury and one in Tring.

C.P.J. Field, the UK’s longest running funeral directors, announced the openings this week.

Both have opened under the Heritage and Sons banner and have created several jobs locally, including people recruited to help with the launch.

The Field siblings, photo by Jim HoldenThe Field siblings, photo by Jim Holden
At the Aylesbury funeral home, the pupils at Stocklake Park School are the artists behind the eye- catching ‘Heart of Aylesbury’ collage that is proudly displayed in the foyer.

Students have hand-drawn pictures of the things that make Aylesbury so special for them personally, whether that be friends, family, pets, teachers or even the postman.

The Heritage and Sons team has partnered with local florists, The Flower Bar, Jayne Richards Flowers and Magnolia of Tring to celebrate the launches with flower displays on show at both homes.

Emily Hendin, Jeremy Field and Charlie Field Picture by Jim HoldenEmily Hendin, Jeremy Field and Charlie Field Picture by Jim Holden
The Tring funeral home was previously occupied by another funeral directors that is no longer trading. Staff at the site have partnered with local baker, Tara’s Cakes, to provide attendees with delicious baked goods as a part of the launch.

Tring Mayor, Councillor Nigel Nutkins will also be in attendance, playing an active role in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

C.P.J. Field has a rich heritage dating back to the late 1600s. Now the family business has passed through 10 generations of the Field family, currently it looks after 30 homes in the south of England.

Jeremy Field, managing director at C.P.J. Field comments: “We are proud to be opening our new funeral homes in the heart of Aylesbury and Tring this month.

"Our commitment to serving local communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to continuing our core mission of caring for the living within these communities.

"We are delighted to be working with the local school in Aylesbury as well as local florists to inject some community personality into the funeral homes, and hope that passers-by enjoy the wonderful displays that have been created in celebration of the openings.”

