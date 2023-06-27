Aylesbury animal centre looks after rare silver fox rescued from fur trade

A rare silver fox is being cared for at an animal centre in Aylesbury after the animal was saved from the fur industry.

Jasper is now safe at Bucks Goat Centre after his family were saved from being used for coats and other garments.

He was living as a pet in someone's home before being adopted by the rescue company in Stoke Mandeville.

Jasper the silver fox, photo from the Animal News Agency

When Jasper first arrived he was subdued and off his food, and staff at the rescue centre knew that they would have to work hard to gain his trust.

Despite being housed in a state-of-the-art fox palace on the site, Jasper, who had been fed on human food by his previous owner, was struggling to adapt to his new happy life.

Keeper Adam Lofty was at his wit's end, and farm staff headed to a pet shop to see if they could tempt Jasper with a dog treat.

Adam, 19, said: "We saw the dog muffins, and thought it was worth a try, they were mini sized and designed for dogs so decided to give it a go.

Jasper with Adam, photo from the Animal News Agency

"When we got back to the farm we couldn't believe how much Jasper loved them, and they have helped so much in gaining his trust.

"Because he knows that a muffin is coming he is also eating his healthy diet of chicks, quail and rats as well, it's been a wonderful change in him and I feel like he is enjoying his life now.

"He is still making progress, but he's now accepting it when I stroke him, he's gone from withdrawn to settling in really well. Who would have thought that such a small thing could make such a big difference!"

Jasper is now doing so well that he has been included in the centre's mini-experience offer, where for £20 visitors can feed an animal of their choice and spend time with them.

And when The Barking Bakery, who make the 'Mini Woofins' that Jasper enjoys so much heard about his story, they sent the lucky fox a sweet haul of goodies, which visitors can feed to him as part of the experience.

A spokesperson for the Blackpool-based business, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to hear that Jasper the rescue fox is also a lover of our mini iced trios.

"We are so thankful of all the kindness that has been shown to Jasper and that we now have a new furry fan to add to our list of followers."

Ruth Higgins, owner of the Bucks Goat Centre, added: "What a crazy story this is, but it just goes to show that a little treat goes a long way in winning over the trust of an animal.

"Thank you so much to The Barking Bakery for their generous gift for Jasper, it was such a lovely moment when he saw his new stash!