New dramatic arts college to open in Aylesbury with Crown star leading open day

A new dramatic arts college is set to open in Aylesbury at the start of the next academic year.

The Performers Hub is set to open at Queens Park Arts Centre in September 2025 offering BTEC Level 3 diploma courses.

It will be a sixth form college and interested students are encouraged to attend an open day being held on 15 February.

Andrew Lee Potts has been booked to lead workshops at the experience day, which will also offer potential students their first chance to audition for spots at the college. He has previously appeared in major Netflix shows: The Witcher and The Crown, and has over 90 acting credits to his name.

Netflix actor, Andrew-Lee Potts, will be visiting the hub next month. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

During his workshops students will be given the opportunity to film their own dramatic scene, afterwards they will receive feedback from the small screen star and a camera crew.

Another ‘experience day’ has been arranged for 15 March, on the day guests will get the chance to meet the team behind the new venture.

As part of what the hub has called ‘experience days’, prospective students will participate in a vocal coaching session with Kenton Brigden. He is a Pianist, organist, composer, animateur, conductor, musical director and much-respected teacher. Actor, Beatrice Fletcher, will also be running a musical theatre taster session.

On its website, The Performers Hub says its course will cover the four pillars of performing arts: acting, singing, dancing, and theatre crafts (set design, management, and lighting, among others).

Other experienced and well-known acting talent with links to Aylesbury are expected to contribute towards the sixth form college.