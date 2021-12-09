New Click It Local virtual High Street service launches in Aylesbury

A new virtual high street service that aims to support independent shops has been launched in Aylesbury and north Buckinghamshire.

Residents anywhere in the area can use Click It Local Aylesbury enabling them to buy from any participating local shop and have it delivered on the same or next day.

From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers can buy everything they need from as many shops as they like, with one payment and one delivery.

The scheme has been announced in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council which is helping with retailer acquisition and engagement.

Jocelyn Towns, Deputy Cabinet Member for Town Centre Regeneration at Buckinghamshire Council said: "Our local communities have some great quality, diverse independent local shops but they face daunting competition from massive online retailers like Amazon. Click It Local makes it easier for local people to order online and support local businesses who are often run by our neighbours and friends. With same day local delivery it’s good for customers and it’s also good for local businesses who can sell their products online using Click It Local as well as through their physical shops."

Steve Koch, Co-Founder of Click It Local said: “We are delighted that Click It Local has expanded to north Buckinghamshire. Click It Local is a virtual high street that enables residents to buy from any independent shop and have it delivered straight to their door on the same day, our mission is to help save high streets and independent stores across the UK by making shopping local easier and faster.”

More than 20 stores have already signed up to Click it Local Aylesbury. This includes The Flower Bar , Finca El Monte, The Cottage Bakery, Holy Cow, Eco Bonobo, Amelie's Attic, The Farm Deli, Swanbourne Stores, The Stables at Long Crendon, Orchard View Farm.

Click it Local has already successfully launched in Cambridgeshire, Brighton, Essex, Surrey, Hertfordshire and London and is now looking to extend to further towns and villages across the UK in a bid to support local and independent business.