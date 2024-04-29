New bakery store set to open on Aylesbury estate with special launch day planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new bakery is opening in Aylesbury next month and the company has planned a special launch day.

Wenzel’s is opening another store in Aylesbury and has organised a special day of activities this Saturday (4 May).

Its new store will be located at Unit C, Kingsbrook Basin. And prizes, plus free goodies will be on offer to visitors this Saturday.

The Wenzel's store in Market Square

Also, the bakery chain is looking to hire a new sales assistant to work at the store situated in the Kingsbrook area of Aylesbury.

Other activities planned for the weekend launch event, which runs from 9:30am to 4pm, include face painting and gingerbread making.

After the opening Wenzel’s will have two stores in Aylesbury, with the business already having an outlet located in Aylesbury town centre.

"We are thrilled to open our 108th store in the heart of Aylesbury Kingsbrook, a location that resonates perfectly with our ethos as a community-led, family-fun bakery," said Peter Wenzel, chairman and founder of Wenzel's the Bakers. "This new store is a testament to our commitment to bringing joy and delicious treats and baked goods to families and communities. We look forward to becoming integral to Aylesbury Kingsbrook, serving and celebrating with the local residents."

Residents are encouraged to try out free samples on the launch day and there will also be limited time offers for customers purchasing baked goods on the day.