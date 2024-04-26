Three businesses receive top marks as Aylesbury fast food chain restaurant gets four-out-of-five Hygiene Rating

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.