Three businesses receive top marks as Aylesbury fast food chain restaurant gets four-out-of-five Hygiene Rating

New grades posted by the Food Standards Agency
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:31 BST
Four Aylesbury Vale businesses have received new Food and Hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Three social clubs in the area received top marks from a Bucks Council official, whilst a fast food restaurant scored four-out-of-five.

All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.

Winslow Bowls Club at Bowling Green, Elmfields Gate, received a five-out-of-five grade on Monday (22 April). On 5 April, Waddesdon Bowls Club at Silk Street, received the same grade.

Another social club, Open Door Lunch Club at Quarrendon & Meadowcroft Community, Bowlers Fields, Meadowcroft, Aylesbury, was given a rating of five on 12 April.

KFC, at 35 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, was given a new four-out-of-five rating on 21 March.

