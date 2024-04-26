Three businesses receive top marks as Aylesbury fast food chain restaurant gets four-out-of-five Hygiene Rating
Four Aylesbury Vale businesses have received new Food and Hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website.
Three social clubs in the area received top marks from a Bucks Council official, whilst a fast food restaurant scored four-out-of-five.
All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.
Winslow Bowls Club at Bowling Green, Elmfields Gate, received a five-out-of-five grade on Monday (22 April). On 5 April, Waddesdon Bowls Club at Silk Street, received the same grade.
Another social club, Open Door Lunch Club at Quarrendon & Meadowcroft Community, Bowlers Fields, Meadowcroft, Aylesbury, was given a rating of five on 12 April.
KFC, at 35 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, was given a new four-out-of-five rating on 21 March.