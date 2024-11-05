Plans are in place to create a new 40,000 sq ft development in Buckingham which will be aimed at logistics companies.

Developers have revealed designs for the Buckingham 40 development, that will be a manufacturing and distribution facility located in Buckingham Industrial Estate.

It will be constructed by Deeley Group and the company is offering to build it to specification if a company agrees a deal before construction begins.

Chris White, of White Commercial, and Tom Barton, of CBRE, have been appointed to market the scheme on a freehold or lease basis.

An artist's impression of the major development

It is located on the edge of Buckingham, with access to the M1 and M40, and only eight miles from Silverstone.

As well as an industrial area on the ground floor, the building will have first-floor office space.

Chris said: “We’re seeing strong demand for industrial space in this area, particularly below 50,000 sq ft and in an excellent location such as Buckingham 40.

“Companies are coming up the M1 and out of London, they are settling around Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and West Northamptonshire, with more reasonable prices and values in the regions while maintaining excellent links to the rest of the country.

“This scheme addresses a critical gap around Buckingham. It is expected to attract significant interest from specialist industries, such as automotive, as they seek to establish a base in this thriving area of the country, which can be a purpose-built base by working directly with the developer.”

Developers say the new building will be a sustainable development, with active electric vehicle charging, with an EPA A rating and built to BREEAM “Very Good” standard.

Tom added: “There are a few buildings being delivered in the region, however the majority are being built around Milton Keynes and all without exception are only available for lease,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for a business to own their own building in touching distance of Silverstone, it is unique in the Buckingham market and is ideally positioned for expanding businesses in the manufacturing sector.

“The site also benefits from a strong power supply, and potential for additional power if required, while being part of an established industrial estate. It’s a property which is fully customisable to buyer specifications and that is why we’re expecting high interest.”