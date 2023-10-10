News you can trust since 1832
Mum and personal trainer launches new activity family hub in Aylesbury

The new site is designed to be a one-stop shop for families and a place for businesses to advertise
By James Lowson
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST
A mother and personal trainer has opened a new venture in Aylesbury designed to be an activity centre for families.

Mum of two, Kim Parker, opened the Family Hub in Duck Court Farm, last month.

Already the long-time fitness instructor has added ongoing pilates and yoga classes to its schedule.

Kim with Reece and Myla, at the family hub openingKim with Reece and Myla, at the family hub opening
Other activities that will be championed at the venue include baby massages, family circuit training classes, and craft events.

Business will also be encouraged to use and promote their work from the property that also has a cafe.

Kim said: “I Set it up as I have been a women’s fitness professional for over 18 years, since having my children I went completely self-employed.

"And I was finding it difficult to find places to rent, to run classes, or to stay in one place.

Kim ParkerKim Parker
"Something else I’m very passionate about is families and including everyone into something. So I created the Family Hub, so I was able to run all my classes, and also able to build an exciting timetable that suits everyone.

"So there will be kids’ singing classes, kids’ fitness classes, women’s classes, anything that will suit everyone.

"Also I want to work with other businesses and push them at the same time. Bring them more exposure and all network together. It rolls everything that I love into one.”

Kim is raising two children, Reece, 10, and Myla, five, as well as combining her previous job, with this new expansion.

Cha Char Chimps, an interactive entertainment show, aimed at children is working with Kim, running sessions for youngsters. The group may expand its services to offer crafts classes at the new Aylesbury hub.

More details on the venture can be found online on Facebook.

Kim reflected on her first few weeks running the site, adding: “It’s built up quite quickly. I didn’t realise that so many people find it difficult to rent space, but also I’m giving those businesses exposure, is something that has drawn them in as well.”

