New application launched for 43-home development aimed at families and first-time buyers between Aylesbury and Hemel

The bid has been launched following a public consultation

A new housing bid has been submitted to Dacorum Borough Council to construct 43 new homes between Aylesbury and Hemel.

Homes England and Cala Homes Chiltern are looking to build new properties near Bovingdon.

Plans that are set to be reviewed by the council show that 40 per cent of homes would be affordable and the development would be situated in land at Molyneaux Avenue.

An artist's impression of what the homes could look like

Homes England says the application was submitted following a public consultation with Hertfordshire residents.

At the development houses, maisonettes and apartments would be constructed.

It is hoped that first-time buyers, families, and downsizers will be interested in the potential new homes.

Also included in the plans is a children’s play area and the housing partnership claims it will improve onsite biodiversity.

What the development could look like

Since the site’s removal from the Green Belt, the council has allocated the site for up to 60 homes in the area.

Cala Homes and Homes England state that several preliminary meetings have been held with the authority prior to the official bid being lodged.

Cala adds that at every development which is constructed in Dacorum, the company pledges to support its new community. Examples provided by the home builder include: financial support, volunteering, and schools’ programmes.

Land director at Cala Homes Chiltern, Jim Brunt, said: “We are passionate about creating vibrant, sustainable developments that become part of the communities in which they are built. The proposed homes for Bovingdon will

help to address the local housing demand while the generous new areas of open space and the play area will meet the recreational needs of existing and future residents.

“As we look ahead to creating this new development in Bovingdon, we remain committed to continuing our engagement with the local community and stakeholders during the

determination period of the planning application and post planning.”

Previously the development group has constructed over 270 homes in Dacorum. This includes its project Roman Park, which involved creating a neighbourhood of over 220 homes in Tring.